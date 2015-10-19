DailyUI 005 | App Icon

SNLR - The app for the perpetually late.

If you're one of those people who is always late, this app is for you. You input the place and time you need to be. The closer to the time you need to leave, the redder the icon background gets alerting you when to leave based on if you're walking, driving, or taking public transportation.

I think I got lost in concept on this one. Not too sure.