Hair Slayers

Hair Slayers hair slayers logo swords crossed scissors illustration
Logo design for a site where salons & barbershops will be able to receive alerts from people, respond to customer requests in real-time and bid on jobs. Crossed swords are used to represent the competition between the different salons/barbershops whilst also resembling a pair of scissors.

Posted on Aug 4, 2011
