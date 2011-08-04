After coming across a scanned copy of the original Vintage VW Logo Specification Sheet I decided to turn it into a little project; recreate it as faithfully as possible including all the little imperfections due to the hand drawn process.

Have therefore created two versions which you may download via my website if you are a logo or VW nut.

Full details can be found: Vintage VW Logo Specification Sheet Recreated

Download Wallpaper version 1920x1600: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/3202151/VW%20Logo%20Specs%201920x1200.jpg