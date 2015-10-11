Can Başdoğan

Wreckage collector

Wreckage collector space ship landscape environment photoshop concept art
I try to tell post-apocalyptic story with warm color palette. An old space ship collects the wreckage.

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
