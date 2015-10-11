Maggie Appleton

Rainbow Flow

Maggie Appleton
Maggie Appleton
  • Save
Rainbow Flow tech concept creative stripes flow liquid ios smooth iphone phone rainbow
Download color palette

A second colour experiment.
Editorial illustration for a blog post I'm writing about creative concepting in ios app design.

22914931aee7cbd2230d4bebce49a618
Rebound of
Leaking Rainbows
By Maggie Appleton
View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2015
Maggie Appleton
Maggie Appleton

More by Maggie Appleton

View profile
    • Like