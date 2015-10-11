Trudie Koorstra

Mark concept 3

Trudie Koorstra
Trudie Koorstra
Hire Me
  • Save
Mark concept 3 building documents docs shield concept law l
Download color palette

Another mark concept based on a shield, building, documents and also a hidden L

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2015
Trudie Koorstra
Trudie Koorstra
Freelance Logo & Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Trudie Koorstra

View profile
    • Like