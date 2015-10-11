FigTech - Logo

A few months ago, I started a YouTube channel with a few videos of me unboxing and reviewing a brand-new graphics card I had just bought. It got pretty good feedback and traction and I then made a more polished FireTV review video, which also got good traction. Since then, I've had people ask me to get back into reviewing hardware and I've been itching to do so.

Tonight I sat down and thought out a concept of a logo/identity for the channel. I kinda like how it turned out… :)