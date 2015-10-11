Iva Frýdková

After many, many years I finally managed to relaunch my portfolio website! ^_^
It was a tough job, even though it's just a pile of HTML, CSS, jQuery & PHP, with my favourite WolfCMS inside :)

Czech version: http://ivapelc.com
English version: http://ivapelc.com/en

