Energy Drink Can Mock-up vol.2

Energy Drink Can Mock-up vol.2 beer cola redbull soda can mock-up can mock-up energy drink
Energy Drink Can Mock-up features:
- 11 premade psd files;
- Easy and fast editing via Smart-Objects;
- Fully organizaed layers and folders;
- High resolution: 4000×2500px;
- Photorealistic result;
- On/off water drops;
- 6 background included;
- Help file.

Posted on Oct 11, 2015
