Kids Voting Candidate Guide

Kids Voting Candidate Guide cover design print voting illustration
For the past couple election seasons I've designed the Candidate Guide for Kids Voting Durham. Each time I do a new cover to change it up a bit, and this is the most recent!

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
