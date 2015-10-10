Brett Garwood

Morenci Bulldogs Football Logo

Brett Garwood
Morenci Bulldogs Football Logo logo school high school football bulldog michigan morenci
Messing around with the logo for my hometown high school football team. Go bulldogs. #PureMichigan

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Brett Garwood
Designing and building since 2011 at Red BAG Media.
