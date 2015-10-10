Filippo
Bitnfc - bitcoin NFC mobile wallet - open source

Bitnfc is the open source Bitcoin NFC mobile wallet.

Fonts: Absolute Pro reduced (Bold Italic), Helvetica Neue (Light)

https://github.com/720kb/bitnfc

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
