Jader Rubini

Fjord Rumble™ Logo

Jader Rubini
Jader Rubini
  • Save
Fjord Rumble™ Logo debut vector logo soccer
Download color palette

Cool little logo I did for a soccer-related project I'm currently working on.
Happy to be surrounded by such talented (and fun) guys!

And many thanks to @Rodolpho Henrique for the draft. Finally, FINALLY, I could make it, bro! :D

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Jader Rubini
Jader Rubini

More by Jader Rubini

View profile
    • Like