Amustang Skateboarding part1

This's my skateboarding design project crossover with ShangHai local sk8 brand--Amustang, that's my own second skateboarding project slide. This series mainly cartoon style vector based. hope ur guys like it!!

It's coming soon.......



Brand: Amustang

Illustrator/designer: Curiousboy

Photography: Curiousboy

Location: ShangHai



Web: curiousboy.me