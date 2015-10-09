Working Equalizer

Matt Sich
Took on another shot - this time I was interested in reproducing the curves in Paul Flavius Nechita's Day 90 Equalizer design. Check out the working codepen here: http://codepen.io/mattsich/pen/EVXLda/

Rebound of
Day 090 - Equalizer
By Paul Flavius Nechita
