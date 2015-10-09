Evadedesign

MARAM PARIS

Evadedesign
Evadedesign
  • Save
MARAM PARIS luxury identity fashion art direction webdesign
Download color palette

Creation of the webdesign identity of Maram Paris, a luxurious fashion brand. The client wanted something pure, minimal, to highlight her new collection.

More details on www.evade.fr

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Evadedesign
Evadedesign
Art Direction Motion design 3D.

More by Evadedesign

View profile
    • Like