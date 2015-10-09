Alex Sheyn
Red Jacket

Alex Sheyn for Bright Bright Great
Red Jacket vintage brush retro calligraphy script lettering apparel jacket red
Even though this was rejected, I still love it when I get a chance to actually spend some time playing with letters for a branding project.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
