CycleCast Identity & Icons

CycleCast Identity & Icons workout indoor cycling icons wheel burst energy mon cycle logo identity
CycleCast has been approved by Apple's app store. Ride on! The glyph is inspired by Primrose petals and Japanese Heraldry (Mon). So excited!

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
