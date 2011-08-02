Jovan Petrić

Slatkis Wip logo design font hand drawn script flow type typography curves
I am happy with how it looks so far. Next phase - highlights and shadows. FYI slatkis is candy on Serbian language.

Posted on Aug 2, 2011
