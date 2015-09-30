Aaron Humphreys

Form UX

Aaron Humphreys
Aaron Humphreys
Hire Me
  • Save
Form UX ios app entry ux ui acquisition entry process validation forms
Download color palette

Ok, so this isn't pretty but we're looking at improving and standardising our entry process for users.

Validation such as password matching and email formats seem to spring up again. Password show/hide seems to alleviate user frustration when confirming passwords. Replacing button labels for spinners can also be a good call and cuts out the needs for other spinners/overlays.

Thoughts? Opinions needed.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Aaron Humphreys
Aaron Humphreys
Helping fast-moving companies create digital products 🚀
Hire Me

More by Aaron Humphreys

View profile
    • Like