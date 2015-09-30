CuriousBoy

This is my first laser engraving skateboarding crossover CITY HERMIT,Finally i got it.
S/O to Mr.Yu

Brand: City Hermit Skateboarding
Photography：CuriousBoy
Design/Illustrator: CuriousBoy
Location：ShangHai

http://curiousboy.me

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
