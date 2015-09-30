Pickblock — Homescreen

Luka Marr

Pickblock is a puzzle game, that wants you to think and act fast before you run out of time. Can you beat the time and set up a highscore?

This summer I was a design intern at @Five, and I was working on this game with developer intern, Ivan.

More info and download link coming soon. ☺

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
