CARZADA brand

We have been working on this huge project, CARZADA, a german startup that is disrupting the used car industry by offering a curated, online peer-to-peer marketplace for premium conditioned, used cars.
After a lot of versions and iterations, this was the brand we ended up going. The shield with the roads/safety belt, makes it a strong element that could be applied on several different supports. The brand has multiple versions, patterns and ways that can be used.
I had a lot of fun working on this with @Francisco Cunha
Made in @44 Studio
Check the full project on Behance.