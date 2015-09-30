Lijana Saniukaite

12 Flat Vivid Avatars

Lijana Saniukaite
Lijana Saniukaite
  • Save
12 Flat Vivid Avatars vivid design bright colors characters flat design icons avatars
Download color palette

Here are a bunch of avatars I created for fun.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Lijana Saniukaite
Lijana Saniukaite

More by Lijana Saniukaite

View profile
    • Like