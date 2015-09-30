Daria Nepriakhina

New sketch for a Travel Startup

Daria Nepriakhina
Daria Nepriakhina
  • Save
New sketch for a Travel Startup logo trip fly elegant lines holiday bird symbol identity startup travel
Download color palette

New sketch for a travel startup (a little upscale, for hip mothers ;))

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Daria Nepriakhina
Daria Nepriakhina

More by Daria Nepriakhina

View profile
    • Like