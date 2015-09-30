Blacksalmon

National Book Festival

Blacksalmon
Blacksalmon
  • Save
National Book Festival 2d flat vector type malta festival book animation kinetic
Download color palette

Just a snippet from a kinetic animation we just completed for the Maltese National Book Council to announce the upcoming Book Festival.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Blacksalmon
Blacksalmon

More by Blacksalmon

View profile
    • Like