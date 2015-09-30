Mario Jacome
Release the Kraken!

Release the Kraken! character design octopus monster sea monster squid kraken illustration
You know how sometimes you finish an illustration and you are like sure it's fine... Well I submitted that "fine" illustration to my friends over at Blackformat and they helped turned that "fine" illustration into an illustration I really really love!

This illustration is part of a bigger project full of monsters :)

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
