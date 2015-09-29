Luis Alves

MEO Wallet Merchant App

MEO Wallet is a platform that allows online and store payments. This is a preview of it's new version featuring the merchant only app that will allow the merchant to receive payments using a tablet, in this case, an iPad. After summing up the consumer items and proceeding, the user chooses 3 payments methods, in this case, QR-code.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
