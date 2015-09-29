Issara Willenskomer

Apple TV After Effects

Apple TV After Effects
I love this technique and wanted to share how to create a 3D scene in After Effects.

Check out the video breakdown tutorial here: https://www.uxinmotion.com/blog/how-to-animate-apple-tv-focus-in-after-effects-part-1

PS you can also go here to watch my free course and learn how to Create a Professional Icon Animation (using After Effects) and Play it on Your Phone (no After Effects experience necessary): https://bit.ly/2QJCWqy

Apple tv poster parallax effect still 2x
Rebound of
Apple TV 3D-Effect
By Designmodo
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
