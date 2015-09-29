Kern & Co.

Wicked Bern

Kern & Co.
Kern & Co.
Hire Me
  • Save
Wicked Bern vector illustrator icon linear illustration blue glasses vermont politician sanders bern president politics
Download color palette

Starting to work on a fun project of rendering out 2016 presidential candidates.

Kern & Co.
Kern & Co.
We came. We saw. We concurred.
Hire Me

More by Kern & Co.

View profile
    • Like