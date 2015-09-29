Morgan Zion

Coffee First...

Happy National Coffee day friends! I drew a lil character and then rendered her in PS... Hope you enjoy it as much as I am enjoying my steaming cup of coffee (3rd one today btw)...

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
