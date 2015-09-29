Jessica Kemp

The Escape Game

The Escape Game
The Escape Game is America's #1 escape room experience for everyone from families to coworkers. We were challenged to create a web experience that was a. engaging and interactive, b. easy to navigate for a wide-ranged audience and c. informative enough to pique user's interest and urge booking but not so informative as to give away the farm. The result was an explorer-friendly hover state with clear and playful calls to action. Not to mention custom icons reflective of each game (more on that later).

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
