Vilkommen!

When I was studying the culture of UX in Edinburgh's esteemed McTattle Design Institute, my mentor told me over a three-pound haggis that design is, at its core, a minced amalgamation of structure, contrast, and bowel-quivering passion stuffed into the stomach of a single idea. He died later that night after a brutal caber tossing incident (he was tossed into a slag heap). Those were his last known words.

In this piece, a poster for the Boy Fort's Oktoberfest opening, I sought to put his wisdom into practice. You'll note the structure (the gold border and mountaintops), the contrast (the flag and beautiful multicolored text), and the passion - oh, the passion - burning away in my eyes.

All seemingly disconnected, yet contained within the overarching theme of Bavarian alcoholism.

10/10, if I do say so myself