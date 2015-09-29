Angry Birds Space - Licensing Art

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
In 2012, Pilot partnered with Rovio to assist in their licensing and packaging programs. With over 500 licensees at the time, one of Pilot's tasks was to provide various graphic assets that their creative partners needed. The Pilot team worked to create hundreds of individual licensing artworks across their Angry Birds, Angry Birds Space, Angry Birds Star Wars, Angry Birds Go, Bad Piggies, and Toons properties.
It was a pleasure working with such a great team and amazing properties. Our artwork, such as the Angry Birds Space piece shown here, can be seen on licensed Angry Birds products worldwide.