Product illustrations

Product illustrations drawings coaching e-learning illustrations
Product illustrations drawings coaching e-learning illustrations
These illustrations accompany the story about one of our products. I used a crayon-like brush (Photoshop, Wacom) and the primary colours of our logo, grey and orange.

Looking at these always reminds me that I don't draw often enough... a feeling I'm sure some of you can relate to.

Posted on Sep 24, 2015
Usability, interfaces & creative direction.

