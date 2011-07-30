Florian Vanthuyne

DISONATA

DISONATA vinyl record label diamind typography tunnel
This is the first vinyl design I made for DiaMind (check them out on SoundCloud). I'm really a lucky chap to have received the position as designer!

Any feedback is very much appreciated :)

