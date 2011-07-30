Kevin Ohlin

Proverbs 13:12

Kevin Ohlin
Kevin Ohlin
  • Save
Proverbs 13:12 tree heart block print brown paper bible proverbs linocut
Download color palette

Continuing the Bible Illustration series, this is an illustration of Proverbs 13:12.

Fact: There are over 600 leaves on this tree.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
Kevin Ohlin
Kevin Ohlin

More by Kevin Ohlin

View profile
    • Like