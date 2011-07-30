Pure CSS3 Message Button With Notification

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
- Here is a live working Demo: http://jsfiddle.net/LnJpQ/
- Here is the Original Url for the entire code: http://www.icondeposit.com/code%3Apure-css3-message-button-with-notification
This is a Pure CSS3 message button with another CSS3 notification. This is wonderful for custom profile websites that want to achieve a better user interface. This works most Browsers.
Let me know what you think, if you like it then rate it up. Comments and feedback are welcome. Critiques are welcome as well :D