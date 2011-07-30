Pure CSS3 Message Button With Notification

- Here is a live working Demo: http://jsfiddle.net/LnJpQ/

- Here is the Original Url for the entire code: http://www.icondeposit.com/code%3Apure-css3-message-button-with-notification

This is a Pure CSS3 message button with another CSS3 notification. This is wonderful for custom profile websites that want to achieve a better user interface. This works most Browsers.

