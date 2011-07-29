Blake Suarez

Alma Mater Pt. III

Blake Suarez
Blake Suarez
Hire Me
  • Save
Alma Mater Pt. III gators uf football alligator albert
Download color palette

Now its done. And screenprintable. Only monotone texture shading. 4 colors on cream. Well... 5 with the birds.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Blake Suarez
Blake Suarez
Graphic Designer and Illustratorerer
Hire Me

More by Blake Suarez

View profile
    • Like