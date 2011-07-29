Bryan Clark

"Some Assembly Required" Conference Opener

"Some Assembly Required" Conference Opener animation 3d robot cinema 4d
Animated opener for a back-to-school youth conference, themed "Some Assembly Required." Based on a design I created earlier in the year.

Model/Textures/Animation/Rendering done in Cinema4D. Post in After Effects.

www.prolifik.co

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
