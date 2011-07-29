Dribbble Link

Brian D'Angelo

So I've had my portfolio site down for about a year now. Thought it was time to dust it off and get it back up and running.

Sticking with the old site design for now (until I get a good Wordpress site running). In the process of updating it with some newer content and....of course...a link to my dribbble account.

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
