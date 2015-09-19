Thought Over Design

Onboarding Illustration

foodhall wip workinprogress colourful icon food illustration user interface onboarding
An illustration piece we're working on as part of an onboarding screen for an e-commerce gourmet food app.

Stay tuned for more!

