Chris Fenwick

Great North Bun

Chris Fenwick
Chris Fenwick
  • Save
Great North Bun illustration
Download color palette

I'm producing a series of these play on word sketches with the aim of printing up some t-shirts. There's a great screen printing course starting round the corner and my basement is crying out for a screen printing table!!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
Chris Fenwick
Chris Fenwick

More by Chris Fenwick

View profile
    • Like