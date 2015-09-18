Miriam Castillo

What Lies Ahead

Miriam Castillo
Miriam Castillo
  • Save
What Lies Ahead night illustration what lies ahead cover album cd
Download color palette

Part of an album cover I illustrated. The line work was done by hand.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Miriam Castillo
Miriam Castillo

More by Miriam Castillo

View profile
    • Like