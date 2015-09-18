Helping refugees through translate

Over the past few weeks my colleagues and I have been brainstorming, designing, and prototyping ideas for using Google Translate to better help refugees. We already know many refugees use it every day for basic communication, but we want to make the translations better.

If you speak another language (particularly German, Arabic, Persian, or Greek), you can help. Through Google Translate Community, you can contribute your own translations and corrections. It's easy, it's fun, and most of all, it's a chance to help make things better.

Get started now: https://translate.google.com/community