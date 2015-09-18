Peter Giuffria

Golden King

Peter Giuffria
Peter Giuffria
Hire Me
  • Save
Golden King laurels scratch gorilla king
Download color palette

Day 32 of 100 days of design – The battle had ended – bloodied and victorious, Aroo, The golden ape, approached the seeing pond. In his reflection he noted a gash in the shape of a crown and took it as a sign from the heavens. I will rule this jungle.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Peter Giuffria
Peter Giuffria
Strategic Award winning Design
Hire Me

More by Peter Giuffria

View profile
    • Like