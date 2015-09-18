Miroslav Kostic

STRIGOI

Miroslav Kostic
Miroslav Kostic
  • Save
STRIGOI dracula lowpoly nosferatu vampire strigoi
Download color palette

In Romanian mythology, strigoi are the troubled souls of the dead rising from the grave. Some strigoi can be living people with certain magical properties. Some of the properties of the strigoi include: the ability to transform into an animal, invisibility, and the propensity to drain the vitality of victims via blood loss. Strigoi are also known as immortal vampires.

https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/289516-strigoi

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Miroslav Kostic
Miroslav Kostic

More by Miroslav Kostic

View profile
    • Like