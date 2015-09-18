It's Move-In Time!

To celebrate my personal "move-in" to Dribbble, I've decided to debut with my recent illustration for Aspen Heights! Aspen Heights is a student housing company that prides itself on constant resident appreciation!

The set of illustrations that this belongs to is our "Resident Appreciation" book, which demonstrates how we love helping our student residents in all phases of their stay at Aspen Heights! This particular illustration represents helping students move into their units!

Thanks for the draft, @NIMIUS!