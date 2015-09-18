Garrick Willhite

Football As Football - San Fransisco (Italian)

Football As Football - San Fransisco (Italian) italian style crest badge soccer football
Football As Football is a design exploration of American football logos redesigned as European football (soccer) badges.

http://www.footballasfootball.com

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
