Hannibal - Victims

Hannibal - Victims red dragon cannibal fannibal hannigram visualization data infographic victims kills nbc lecter hannibal
Illustrating all the kills in Hannibal (the TV show), the left half shows all of Hannibal's victims, and the right shows all the killers Will Graham has hunted.

This is my design.

Full view: https://i.imgur.com/6etEQW6.png

